Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Rattata & Wooper

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at more of these reprints from Pokémon TCG Classic.

Today, we get more reprints that push outside of the Base Set focus we originally thought we would get. First, we get Lt. Surge's Rattata from Gym Heroes. This was the first set to showcase Pokémon owned by Trainers with the Trainer pictured on the card. This card was standard in the original release so this is the first time we'll get it as a holo. Then, Wooper appears on this e-series-era Trainer card… but is it just me, or would it have been sick to see even the thicker border of this card rendered in that special golden holofoil? That would've been a true sight to behold.

