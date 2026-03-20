Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: River City Saga, River City Saga: Journey To The West, The Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese Literature

New Details Emerge For River City Saga: Journey To The West

The first major details for River City Saga: Journey To The West have been revealed as the game now has an official website to check out

Article Summary River City Saga: Journey To The West reimagines the classic Chinese novel with a unique River City twist

Roguelike action gameplay lets players unlock 80 secret skills and grow stronger with every run

Switch between three fighting styles: speed-focused Wukong, power-based Baije, and ranged Wuijing

Beloved River City characters return as allies and bosses in this new Tang Dynasty adventure

Arc System Works officially launched a new website for their upcoming game, River City Saga: Journey To The West, revealing more details about the title in the process. In case you havent heard about this latest entry in the franchise, the game will take on the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature, following the footsteps of Romance of the Three Kingdoms, as they put the River City spin on things. The website goes over some of the characters and how they play, but no gameplay videos just yet. We have a few of those details for you here.

Prepare For a New Era as River City Saga: Journey To The West Heads to the Tang Dynasty

It was the Tang Dynasty era. Demons ran rampant in this troubled world, offering no salvation. Sorrowed by such times, the Buddha established the 'Journey to Fetch the Scriptures'—a quest to retrieve sacred texts from distant Tianzhu using Buddhist teachings to bring salvation. Meanwhile, buried beneath a mountain lay a monkey. His name was Sun Wukong. Sealed away by the Buddha for causing chaos in Heaven, 500 years were about to pass.

Appearing before Wukong was the monk Tang Sanzang, who had set out on the Pilgrimage. The skilled Wukong became his disciple, joining the journey to protect Tang Sanzang and atone for his sins. Joined by the pig-like, cheerful and carefree Zhu Bajie and the earnest and serious monk Sha Wujing, Tang Sanzang and his party continue their journey westward today. The road to Tianzhu stretches a hundred thousand eight hundred miles. Now then, what kind of journey awaits them from here on out…?

A Roguelike Action Game Where You Grow Stronger with Each Run: Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats. With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies.

Obtain Secret Skills from gods who randomly appear as you progress through the stages to boost your abilities and stats. With a whopping 80 different Secret Skills available, discover your ultimate build and mow down the swarms of enemies. Master Three Different Fighting Styles: Start with the speed-focused Sun Wukong, and unlock the power-focused Zhu Baije and long-range-focused Sha Wuijing as you progress through the story.

Start with the speed-focused Sun Wukong, and unlock the power-focused Zhu Baije and long-range-focused Sha Wuijing as you progress through the story. Familiar Faces from the River City Series Join the Fray: River City series characters will make appearances, sometimes aiding Kunio's crew on their journey and other times standing in your way as bosses.

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