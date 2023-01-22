Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles in January 2023 notes the Tyranitar V Alternate Art rising slightly after its initial jump in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $107.11 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $65.97 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $42.45 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $34.87 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $18.16 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $17.58 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $14.49 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $13.23 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $12.10 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.94 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.63 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.70 Stoutland V Full Art 157/163: $9.50 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $8.73 Empoleon V Full Art 145/163: $8.62

This underrated Pokémon TCG set has remained relatively steady this month. We previously saw a big rise in the Tyranitar V Alternate Art, as this chase card earned back much of the market value it lost after its post-release drop. The biggest movement, though, is in the few dollars of market value earned in the Single Strike Urshifu V and Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Arts, as those were low in value and jumped by about a quarter of their previous value this past month.