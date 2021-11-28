Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $69.18 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $63.24 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $32.50 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: 27.52 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $20.80 Shiny Octillery Gold Secret Rare 178/163: $16.00 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.96 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $15.69 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $15.39 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $13.85 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $13.77 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $12.80 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $11.77 Phoebe Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 175/163: $11.59 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.09

Now, the bigger hits have already dropped. The Tyranitar V Alternate Art will remain the set's chase card and while it has lost a few dollars in value this month, it looks like it is beginning to even out. That is less true for the rest of the set, which is tanking, hard. The second biggest card of the set Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art got hit hard. Most of the bigger hits are falling toward the $20 mark, making this among the most affordable Sword & Shield era sets to complete. While the cards will likely drop more, there's not much value left to lose outside of the top four hits. I think it's a fine time to buy singles of this set.