Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the Arceus, Charizard, and Trainer Gallery cards of Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in August 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $126.73 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $61.28 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $28.11 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.99 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $21.76 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $17.56 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $15.16 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $14.99 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $13.73 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $13.14 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $10.53 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $1023 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $9.63 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $9.31 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $7.93

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $31.05 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $17.28 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $15.42 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.69 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $14.53

Charizard V Alt Art, the chase card of the set, is down a significant $11 this month. After a leap earlier this summer, Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter is down $6. From the Trainer Gallery, Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare is up $8.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

