Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Charizard and Sinnoh-themed cards of Brilliant Stars in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $115.06 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $64.23 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $25.66 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $24.16 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $15.82 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $14.38 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $11.65 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $10.22 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.03 Magma Basin Gold Secret Rare 185/172: $9.82

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $23.28 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $15.53 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $12.64 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $12.64 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $12.37

After a dip to almost under $100 in October, Charizard V Alternate Art is back up. It jumped $9 in the past month. Will it continue to go up and down or is it on the rise? We'll watch the next few months to make that determination. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare is also up over $10, which is quite a surprise as it has been consistent at its value for a while.

