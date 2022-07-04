Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $168.45 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $107.95 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $42.44 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $38.04 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $34.37 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $24.96 Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $23.78 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $22.58 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $21.25 Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $19.88 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $18.41 Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $18.13 Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $15.88 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $13.93 Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $12.70 Arceus V Full Art 165/172: $12.62

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $28.69 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $18.91 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $18.20 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.49 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $14.42

Brilliant Stars is finally seeing some significant drops. The Arceus V Alternate Art is down, as is the Charizard V Full Art. The chase card of the set, Charizard V Alternate Art, remains high while still losing some value while the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare seems to be headed toward under $100 which is very odd for this kind of card featuring Charizard. I can see that one skyrocketing in the future, but the rest of the set is likely destined to drop further.