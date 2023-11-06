Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Brilliant Stars, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Charizard & Arceus-themed Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in November 2023.

Article Summary Reviewing the market values of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars in November 2023.

Charizard V Alternate Art continues to rank as a high-value card despite a recent drop in price.

Raikou V's value is on the rise, making it a card to watch in the Pokémon TCG market.

Offering in-depth coverage on Pokémon TCG's past, present, and future sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $104.54 Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $50.22 Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $24.47 Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $22.99 Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $16.38 Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $10.97 Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $10.64 Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $10.38 Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $10.15 Raikou V 048/172: $9.81

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $25.12 Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $15.13 Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $13.59 Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $13.12 Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $12.99

Charizard V Alternate Art has seen a big drop this month, losing about $20 in value. This is notable, as the card has been one of the more valuable chase cards of the Sword & Shield era. Also worth noting is that the standard Raikou V, an easy pull, has gone up in value and is almost at $10. I can see this being a card that people want to sell at this value considering how common Vs are.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!