Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $168.87 Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $167.07 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.42 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.41 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.88 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.97 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.90 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.71 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $3.07 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.66

Last month, I suggested that Pokémon TCG collectors wait a month to see the trajectory of these cards, as both October and November saw a significant drop. The only two cards here that are in any way dynamic at this point are the two major hits: Shiny Charizard V and Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare. Shiny Charizard V remained essentially the same as its November value but the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare went up by $10. I think, taking the last few months into account, now is a good time to buy singles for Champion's Path. With no reprint on the horizon, I'll be interested to see how much value does go up, but I don't see the two major hits dropping off anymore. One thing I'd say, though, is for sure don't buy sealed product of this set anymore. You can purchase the entire set minus the two chase cards for less than any of the sealed products.