Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $243.21 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $162.00 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.25 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.36 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.50 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.33 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.33 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.30 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.90 Venusaur V 1/73: $2.57

Aside from a $6 drop on the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare, which is almost certainly light market fluctuation rather than an indication of an upcoming drop, this set has remained steady. And a steady Champion's Path means that every single card is affordable in almost any collector's budget except for the main two Charizard hits. My advice is to not buy any sealed product and instead, if you want to complete the set, save for the Charizards. The sealed product price is getting more expensive while the actual price of singles are bottomed out with no indication of rising again. Taking that Charizard gamble, given the rarity of these cards, will see you spending more money trying to chase the cards when you can, instead, spend less by buying the cards outright.