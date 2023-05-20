Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion’s Path in May 2023 notes changes in the Charizard Rainbow Rare VMAX and Shiny V chase cards.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $193.24 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $188.58 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.71 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.17 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $5.03 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.57 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.22 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.19 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $2.29 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.95

The biggest chase card slot of Champion's Path is getting close to being a tie again between the two heavy-hitting Charizards. For a while, the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare had pulled ahead of the Shiny Charizard V significantly. However, a few surges and drops are putting them close together again. This month, the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare fell $8, putting it under $200 once again, while the Shiny Charizard V fell just $2. Interestingly, the Shiny Charizard V from Champion's Path is almost double the price of the Shiny Charizard VMAX from Shining Fates, which simply had a better pull rate and more availability.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.