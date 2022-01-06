Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $98,78 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $83.31 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $80.85 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $66.53 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $46.88 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $44.73 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $41.77 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $37.83 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $27.98 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $24.18 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $23.97 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $23.15 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $21.63 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $20.54 Shiny Electrode Gold Secret Rare 222/198: $19.67

Last month, my advice was to wait to see if the bigger hits drop before attempting to buy them as singles. What has one month's time done to this Pokémon TCG set? While the biggest hit of Blaziken has only fallen a few dollars, one prediction in this series has already come true regarding this set. Now, we have zero cards in Chilling Reign over $100. Considering how long both Blaziken, Moltres, and Snorlax were well over $100, that is notable. Regarding the Moltres and Snorlax, we've seen these two switch back to their original ranking: Moltres being the second-biggest hit in the set, Snorlax being the third. Moltres grew in value while Snorlax dipped this time, both by about the same amount. The middle hits dropped about $5 each while the lower ranking hits remained mostly the same. With little change, I still advise collectors to hold off before completing their sets with singles.