Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign in January 2023 notes the Zeraora V Alternate Art hit a new high as other cards slightly rise.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $164.40 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $130.03 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $82.77 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $68.89 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $62.58 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $58.05 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $52.22 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $49.21 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $45.25 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $38.19 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $33.62 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $32.46 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $30.52 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $26.82 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $22.73

The most notable change in the past month is that Zeraora V Alternate Art is up to a new high. It was sitting at the low $40s for months. Trust me, I know. I was waiting for many months to drop it to see when the optimal time to buy would be to complete my personal Chilling Reign set. Well… quite the opposite happened. It has gone up in value and is now nearing $70. The rest of the top ten cards are up just a few dollars with the exception of the Galarian Slowking which very slightly dropped.