Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In May 2023 The new installment of Pokémon TCG Value Watch assesses the 2021 expansion Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in May 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $208.01 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $132.32 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $81.32 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $57.72 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $57.72 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $54.97 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $48.21 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $46.82 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $45.06 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $36.73 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $36.17 Fog Crystal Gold Secret Rare 227/198: $30.13 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $29.64 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $26.43 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $26.21

Interesting. The Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare took a large leap up this month, breaking $200 in value. This sees the card jump over $20 in value in this month alone, which is quite crazy considering it had once fallen under $100. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art took a leap as well, albeit smaller, but a notable leap nonetheless, while Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has fallen a bit.