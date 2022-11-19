Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in November 2022.

Chilling Reign card and logo. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $151.20
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $124.59
  3. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $74.15
  4. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $66.81
  5. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $55.95
  6. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $54.10
  7. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $45.02
  8. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $43.75
  9. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.48
  10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $39.94
  11. Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $30.51
  12. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $30.14
  13. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $30.14
  14. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $26.65
  15. Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $25.11

And here it goes. We are starting to see Sword & Shield-era Alternate Arts rise in value beyond just the initial Evolving Skies-focused market spikes we've seen before. This month alone, the two top cards of the set have risen quite a bit. The Blaziken VMAX Alt Art jumped up a whopping 50%, gaining almost $50 in a single month. The Galarian Moltres V Alt Art has risen over $30 as well. The Zeraora V Alt Art jumped up about $20 with the Galarian Zapdos increasing by $10. Unreal! Be sure to watch the value of this set and act accordingly.

