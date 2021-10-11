Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing in October 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $124.33 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 244/198: $103.48 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $103.24 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $85.41 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $54.46 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $52.36 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $49.71 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $45.03 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $38.11 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $36.44 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $33.69 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $31.20 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $28.28 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $27.63 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $25.29

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art seems fairly stable between now and last month. Before that, it was dropping off, but now, it has only changed by one dollar: one dollar up. Moltres V Alternate Art and Shiny Snorlax Gold have switched the second and third places, moving around just a few dollars each. As far as the other hitters, Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX continues to drop, and it seems to be heading toward under $80. Finally, Rapidash V Alternate Art is up $5, which is noticeable for a card in the $30 range. Considering the popularity of this Pokémon, that may be one to watch.