Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing in October 2021.

Chilling Reign art. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Chilling Reign art. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $124.33
  2. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 244/198: $103.48
  3. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $103.24
  4. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $85.41
  5. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $54.46
  6. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $52.36
  7. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $49.71
  8. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $45.03
  9. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $38.11
  10. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $36.44
  11. Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $33.69
  12. Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $31.20
  13. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $28.28
  14. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $27.63
  15. Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $25.29

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art seems fairly stable between now and last month. Before that, it was dropping off, but now, it has only changed by one dollar: one dollar up. Moltres V Alternate Art and Shiny Snorlax Gold have switched the second and third places, moving around just a few dollars each. As far as the other hitters, Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX continues to drop, and it seems to be heading toward under $80. Finally, Rapidash V Alternate Art is up $5, which is noticeable for a card in the $30 range. Considering the popularity of this Pokémon, that may be one to watch.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.