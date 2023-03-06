Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In March 2023 Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith in March 2023 as the Gold Secret Rares and Illustrator Rares fall.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $30.85 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $21.44 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $14.14 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $14.04 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $8.64

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG69/GG70: $163.89 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG70/GG70: $88.38 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG44/GG70: $87.99 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG68/GG70: $54.98 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare: GG67/GG70: $53.33 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG35/GG70: $34.33 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare: GG38/GG70: $33.38 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG40/GG70: $28.32 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG56/GG70: $27.75 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare: GG50/GG70: $26.45 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare: GG41/GG70: $22.02 Entei V Special Illustration Rare: GG36/GG70: $21.59 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: GG63/GG70: $18.66 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter: GG60/GG70: $18.60 Zacian VMAX Special Illustration Rare: GG48/GG70: $18.43

Of the main set, we have seen a notable drop in the value of the cards since release. We initially saw the Elesa's Sparkle Full Art take the lead as a surprise chase card, but even that has since dropped a bit.

As expected, the Galarian Gallery subset is the portion of the set to watch. The subset's chase card and the overall most valuable card of the set, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, has fallen by about $20 this month. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has fallen by almost $30, as has the Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare. Many of the other cards in this subset have also fallen quite a bit but I don't think they're at their lowest value yet. Special sets like this tend to tank hard and we still have many new products coming for Crown Zenith.