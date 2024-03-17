Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, giratina, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in March 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $17.89 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $7.21 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $6.13 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.00 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $4.99

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $79.50 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $56.56 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $43.57 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $38.55 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $34.34 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $18.94 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $18.42 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $16.42 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $15.29 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $14.64 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $14.62 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $14.20 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.61 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.41 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $10.27

This month, there has been a lot of movement, but it is all very small. Cards are shifting around in their ranking but just moving a couple of dollars here and there. This is still a set where it makes sense to actually buy product when you see it, considering how many hits there are and how many cards are above $10. However, if prices continue to drop, keep an eye on the market to decide when the cheaper move becomes to buy the cards as singles.

