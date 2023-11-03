Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, giratina, pokemon, pokemon cards
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In November 2023
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the final special expansion of the Scarlet & Violet era, Crown Zenith in November 2023.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in November 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $22.25
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $8.46
- Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $7.16
- Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $6.51
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $4.87
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $73.29
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $59.25
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $46.36
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $35.69
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $34.59
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $24.18
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $19.68
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $17.96
- Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $16.37
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $16.02
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $15.71
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $15.27
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $14.82
- Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $12.18
- Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $11.27
The biggest change is the chase card, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, dropping a lucky $13 in value. Outside of this, most of the cards in this set have stayed the same in value.
