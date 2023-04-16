Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze in April 2023 sees one of its Gold Secret Rares lose a third of its value this past month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $32.58 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $9.65 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $8.29 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.04 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.90 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $7.03 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $6.58 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $6.23 Charizard V 019/189: $5.40 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.36

When it comes to modern Pokémon TCG sets, it has been a long time since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze has been an expansion to watch. Now, it does have cool cards. Salamence, Charizard, Scizor, Centiskorch, and Eternatus are all sick VMAXes. The Pokémon TCG simply cannibalized this set by extracting the Champion's Path cards and making that its own set. In any case, this kind of low-key set means that the shifts we are looking for are more subtle changes that will help collectors know when to act on a card. For example, Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare lost a third of its value all of a sudden this past month. It won't get much better than this. I'd pick this up now if I didn't already have one.