Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in August 2020.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $47.97 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $18.45 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $13.96 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $12.29 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $12.19 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $10.81 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $10.24 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $9.98 Charizard V 019/189: $7.09 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: 6.99

The Charizard VMAX, which is the biggest chase card of the set and is the only card worth over $20, has dropped another $7 which is notable considering how far it has already dropped. If you are looking for a modern Pokémon TCG set to complete, this is far and away one of if not the most affordable to complete. I would recommend buying the singles now and emphatically not buying any sealed product. In a set with no card worth more than $50 and only seven more than $10, there's no real path to a winning pull from packs.