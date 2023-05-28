Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In May 2023 Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes a slight drop in value for the Charizard VMAX from Darkness Ablaze in May 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $28.93 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.72 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.51 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.88 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.74 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $7.25 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $6.76 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $6.01 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $4.24 Charizard V 019/189: $4.01

Charizard VMAX is the closest thing to a chase card, and has now fallen under $30. This comes after a $4 drop last month. The other cards of this set have also dropped a bit, but that can be chalked up to market oscillation. This set has mostly bottomed out. We have yet to see any major rise as Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze starts to become an older Pokémon TCG set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

