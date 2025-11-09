Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Destined Rivals, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the November 2025 market values for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals cards.

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set, jumping to over $516 in value.

Cynthia's Garchomp ex and Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rares show mixed value trends.

Updated rankings reveal which chase cards are hottest for Pokémon TCG collectors and investors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice, but rather a way to help collectors understand the trajectory of a card's availability, so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $516.96 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $265.89 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $224.41 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $140.15 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $123.06 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $99.34 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $65.95 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $57.39 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $55.08 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $29.86 Arven's Mabosstiff ex Illustration Rare 235/182: $35.57 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Gold Hyper Rare 239/182: $34.88 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $34.76 Yanmega ex Special Illustration Rare 228/182: $33.02 Misty's Lapras Illustration Rare 194/182: $32.83

The chase card of the set, Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare, has slightly increased in value with an $18 jump. Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare has gone the other way, falling by almost $60. The third biggest card in the set, Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare, was quite steady, however.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!