Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in October 2025.

Article Summary Track the rising market values of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals in October 2025

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare nears $500 as the set's top chase card

Multiple cards including Cynthia's Garchomp ex soar well above $200 in the current market

Collector interest surges as Destined Rivals sets new price records a few months after release

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $496.88 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $311.46 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $232.15 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $158.60 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $131.68 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $104.74 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $77.94 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $76.55 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $55.31 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 241/182: $49.33 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $47.00 Arvn's Mabosstiff ex Illustration Rare 235/182: $42.81 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $40.18 Yanmega ex Special Illustration Rare 228/182: $39.97 Ethan's Typhlosion Illustration Rare 190/182: $39.47

A few months after release, we generally see a set's value begin to settle. Not so with this Team Rocket-themed expansion. Value is up, up, up. Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare is up by over $125, and seems destined to soon be a $500 chase card. Equally shocking is the $80 increase in Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare, and the $40 swell of value of Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare. That's three cards in this set well over $200.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

