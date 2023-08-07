Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with the infamous Eeveelution Alt Arts from Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies two years later in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in August 2023.

Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $607.57
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $259.78
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $150.63
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $141.08
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $137.66
  6. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $90.37
  7. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $89.41
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $79.69
  9. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $61.13
  10. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $53.56
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $53.13
  12. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $43.60
  13. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $31.14
  14. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $29.56
  15. Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $28.58

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has dropped a few dollars, but that is no indication that this ultimate modern chase card is on its way down. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art has dropped $9, which is also not an indication that it's slipping due to how high the card value remains. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art has undergone a bigger drop at $18 while Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art remains steady, and Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art moves slightly up in value. Rayquaza V Alternate Art has lost $10 in value, which is a bigger drop than the above, considering it's under $100 in value already.

