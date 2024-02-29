Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In February 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in February 2024.

Article Summary February 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch focuses on Evolving Skies set.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art tops the list at $562.59 in market value.

Evolving Skies set's popularity continues with significant value increases.

Coverage includes the trajectory of cards for TCG collectors' benefit.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in February 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $562.59 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $249.57 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $162.87 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $146.45 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $135.61 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $96.60 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $88.92 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $78.71 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $66.00 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $57.68 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.23 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.96 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.36 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $27.93 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $26.35

Unbelievably, we have another big jump in value for the set's chase card, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art. Last month, we observed this card at $538.84 and it has since lept up to over $560. Will this end up as a $600 card? There seems to be no end in sight for this card, the top chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

