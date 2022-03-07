Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $255.60 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $206.45 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $113.99 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $106.17 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $103.17 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $86.02 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $80.37 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $71.11 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $62.71 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $62.29 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $61.37 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $56.09 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $46.73 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $36.03 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.04 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $27.82 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $27.30 Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $25.41 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $24.67 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $22.74

Oh no! Umbreon VMAX is on the rise in a major way. It gained over $50 in just the last month. While this is a bad sign for those hoping to complete Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies by purchasing singles, I'd give this one time. Around this time last year, we saw the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare around this value. It has now dramatically fallen. I think we're going to see this card hit another extreme high before it falls, though. Stay tuned for his one.

It's not just Umbreon, though. Rayquaza VMAX Alt is up almost $20, Leafeon VMAX Alt is up $30, Glaceon VMAX Alt is up $25, Sylveon VMAX Alt is up $10, and the rest of the major Alts set seems to be up between $5 and $10. The lower levels hits didn't move, but this set is moving way against the trend for the Pokémon TCG which is otherwise dropping to the floor. Evolving Skies, though, remains teflon. I'll tell you what I'll do and let you make a choice based on that as well as the numbers above. I'm going to wait. I struck too soon on Vivid Voltage and ended up spending hundreds more than I had to. Let's just cross our fingers for a drop!