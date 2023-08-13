Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In August 2023

We are seeing some upsets in the secondary market, observed by Pokémon TCG Value Watch for Sword & Sheild - Fusion Strike in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $207.05 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $139.23 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $66.51 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $36.40 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $30.92 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $30.34 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $25.80 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $17.44 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $11.36 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $8.62 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $7.78 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $7.49 Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 272/264: $6.89 Gengar VMAX 271/264: $6.87 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $6.65

The set's chase card, Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, is up a bit this month, surpassing $200. This is showing steady long-term growth. Also up against its previous trend is Celebi V Alternate Art, which took a $7 leap in value this month. The Mew V Alt Art, however, is down a little bit.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!