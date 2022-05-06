Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $112.10 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $107.81 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $76.45 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $53.13 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: 46.20 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $29.22 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $28.79 Mew VMAX 114/264: $27.60 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $26.94 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $19.17 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $16.76 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $13.36 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $11.55 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.12 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $10.91 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.51 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $10.15 Shauna Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 278/264: $9.99 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $9.24 Chandelure VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 265/264: $8.50

Not too much crazy movement here. The one thing worth noting isn't in any changes in the chase cards but rather two of the set's standard VMAXs. The Mew VMAX dropped $4 and the Gengar VMAX dropped $6. Both are playable cards featuring popular species, which is why we've seen them hovering in usually high territory for a standard VMAX in a Pokémon TCG set.