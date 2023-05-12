Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike in May 2023 notes the Gengar VMAX Alt Art rising in a way that evokes the Umbreon VMAX Alt.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $201.83 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $154.33 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $80.95 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $39.15 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $37.66 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $29.49 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $28.36 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $21.36 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $13.04 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $10.96 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $8.22 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $8.16 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $8.12 Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 272/264: $7.72 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $7.68

We are seeing growth here that is oddly similar to that of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. This month, the Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which is the chase card and top-valued hit of the set, went up $15. The second biggest card of the set, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which was at one time tied in value to the Gengar VMAX Alt Art, went up $12 in value. Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, which wasn't quite as big of a hit as expected due to the artwork, while beautiful, looking simply too similar to a standard VMAX, dropped $7.