Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Trainer-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Journey Together in November 2025.

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set but dropped from $171 to $145 in market value.

All top cards in Journey Together lost value this month, reflecting cooling collector interest in the set.

Analysis of whether to buy singles or packs helps collectors time their purchases for set completion.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $145.98 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $74.77 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $58.33 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $43.95 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $35.23 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $21.83 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $17.23 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $14.57 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $13.68 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $13.68 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $13.09 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $5.90 N's Zoroark ex Full Art 174/159: $5.62 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $5.44 Iono's Kilowattrel Illustration Rare 163/159: $4.94

This set's chase card, Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare, took a pretty major hit. It fell from $171 to $145, losing almost $30 of market value. The other bigger hits in the set, Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare and N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare, held their positions a bit tighter, only losing a few dollars of value. In fact, all of the cards of this set's top hits lost value this month, showing that interest in this expansion is cooling off.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

