Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in September 2025

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $144.36 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $76.16 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $55.34 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $54.24 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $37.01 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $26.69 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $23.01 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $16.66 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $16.06 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $15.08 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $14.16 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $6.65 Spiky Energy Gold Hyper Rare 190/159: $5.83 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $5.54 Iono's Kilowattrel Illustration Rare 163/159: $5.31

Lately, there hasn't been much movement in the market for this set. Destined Rivals is certainly the preferred of the two Owner's Pokémon-focused sets that came at the end of the Scarlet & Violet era when it comes to collectible cards, but Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare, of course, remains a big hit. It increased by $10 in value this month. The rest of the cards increased or dropped in value between $1-5.

