Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes the Giratina V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield - Lost Origin still rising astronomically in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $324.89 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $120.74 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $46.44 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $37.75 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $22.20 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $19.41 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $13.19 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $12.59 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $11.60 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $11.10

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $50.63 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $31.50 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $11.87 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $9.66 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $9.08

It's official. The Giratina V Alternate Art is the new Evolving Skies Umbreon VMAX Alt Art. It is growing exponentially and is now reaching where that ultimate Umbreon chase card was before its most recent growth spurt. It has risen $25 this month after last month's $30, with no end in sight to its climb.