Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the Alternate Arts of the Origin Forme Giratina-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in August 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in August 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $298.70 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $110.20 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $35.99 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $26.64 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $20.54 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $13.75 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.91 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $9.43 Giratina VSTAR 131/196: $9.15 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/196: $8.68

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $37.49 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $24.39 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $9.27 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $7.85 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $7.52

There are no major shifts this month for the cards of Lost Origin. The Giratina V Alt Art chase card is up a few dollars while the rest of the cards shifted similarly either up or down. All of these shifts are too minimal to interpret as any indication of a rise or crash in this set's market value.

