Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames After Release Week

Pokémon TCG Value Watch notes the Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames is the first noticeably post-hype bubble set of the last few years.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now the week after release.

Obsidian Flames top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $97.08
  2. Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $37.06
  3. Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $35.09
  4. Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $30.38
  5. Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $17.43
  6. Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $12.33
  7. Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.97
  8. Tera Tyranitar ex Full Art 228/197: $9.69
  9. Geeta Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 226/197: $9.63
  10. Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $9.34
  11. Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $8.90
  12. Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.29
  13. Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $5.92
  14. Scizor Illustration Rare 205/197: $4.98
  15. Tera Eiscue ex Special Illustration Rare 222/197: $4.85

This set had cards this low in value already shows that the Scarlet & Violet era is truly post-hype. There is still increased interest in the hobby as opposed to, say, the XY era, but now we have brand new Charizard Secret Rares that are sub-$100 on release week. There are also only six cards over $10 in this set.

