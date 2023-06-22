Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldea Evolved In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch checks in with Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved in June 2023 now that the set has been out for a few weeks.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Paldea Evolved, which came out in June 2023, are doing now at the end of the release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 269/193: $127.62 Magikarp Illustration Rare 203/193: $69.35 Iono Full Art Trainer Supporter 254/193: $45.09 Chien-Pao ex Special Illustration Rare 261/193: $35.49 Tyranitar Illustration Rare 222/193: $29.69 Dendra Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 266/193: $23.34 Raichu Illustration Rare 211/193: $21.41 Grusha Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 268/193: $21.04 Chi-Yu ex Special Illustration Rare 259/193: $20.36 Meowscarada ex Special Illustration Rare 256/193: $18.34 Boss's Orders Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 265/193: $17.83 Tinkaton ex Special Illustration Rare 262/193: $17.69 Skeledirge ex Special Illustration Rare 258/193: $16.91 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 274/193: $14.83 Super Rod Gold Hyper Rare 276/193: $14.69

Now that this expansion has been out for a few weeks, we are getting a sense of the trajectory of the card values this summer. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter has risen $26 in value, showing that the hype we saw for this card in Japan is indeed carrying over to the United States. Magikarp Illustration Rare is up $20, making it far and away the most expensive standard Illustration Rare. Raichu Illustration Rare, which previously didn't rank in the Top 15, came out of nowhere to take the 7 slot.

