Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in September 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in September 2024.

Article Summary Explore the evolving values of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates cards as of September 2024.

Discover the top cards, including Shiny Charizard ex, Shiny Mew ex, and Shiny Gardevoir ex with current market values.

Note the fluctuating prices: Shiny Charizard ex drops, while "Bubble Mew" sees a significant increase.

Stay updated with Bleeding Cool for detailed Pokémon TCG coverage and insights into past, present, and future sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $108.83 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $93.12 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $45.79 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $32.39 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $24.38 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $22.52 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $17.09 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $12.24 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.88 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $11.13 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $10.43 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $10.35 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $9.99 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $9.84 Shiny Entei 112/091: $9.08

We definitely have some changes here to note. The top card of the set, Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, is down $5. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare, however, is up by $11. Could we see the Mew, known by collectors as "Bubble Mew," take the top spot? It's certainly possible. Most of the other cards in this set remained relatively steady in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

