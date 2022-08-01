Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $52.44 Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $49.15 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $39.32 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $31.38 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $30.47 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $20.62 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $20.57 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $19.68 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $15.46 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $15.40

Weird behavior for this set! Special sets like this tend to tank hard, and we are seeing that for some cards… while others, not so much. The set's main chase card is Mewtwo V Alt Art, and it is down $17. Here's where the weirdness starts. Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare is down just $2, but the Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is $10 cheaper than the Rainbow Rare equivalent. Generally, Gold VSTARs are more coveted than Rainbow Rare VSTARS. Notably, the Rainbow Rare trainers in this set have all gone up in value, showing that it is likely the more casual collectors who are not as tired of this sparkling card type as most collectors who are in for every set. My final note on this set is that the Radiant Charizard is down about $10 and will likely remain affordable due to high pull rates for Radiant Pokémon.