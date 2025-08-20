Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in August 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $863.76 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $310.26 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $220.56 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $211.32 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $210.57 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $184.04 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $183.33 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $168.56 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $146.95 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $110.63 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $94.38 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $92.79 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $87.04 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $74.68 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $67.75

We have a big, notable drop this month. Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare has finally fallen under the $1,000 mark after soaring in value upon release. The craze around the card was driven by the persistently high and historic value of the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. While Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare will remain a monster chase card, it doesn't seem as if this $1,500+ value trick can be repeated. There were more drops, including:

Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare, by about $90

Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare, by about $55

Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare, by about $40

Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare, by about $25

