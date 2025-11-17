Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in November 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in November 2025.

Article Summary Track the top market values for Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions as of November 2025

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare dominates as the top-valued card in the set

Notable price increases and drops for key cards like Sylveon ex and Roaring Moon ex

Trends indicate evolving collector interest in Eeveelutions and special holo variants

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in November 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,192.30 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $339.62 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $279.30 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $240.19 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $214.84 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $210.62 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $203.48 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $173.18 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $165.58 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $124.52 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $121.05 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $88.97 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $75.73 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $67.64 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $65.86

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare is up by $70. The second biggest card of the set, Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare, took a $40 hit. Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare is down by $60 and I predict it will continue to drop, as I can't see this card maintaining its spot above the rest of the Eeveelutions. Surprisingly, Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare shot up by $30. Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) dropped by $20, showing that the United States and larger international audience care less about these special Reverse Holos than the Japanese audience, which may be attributed to Japan's sets including these special Reverse Holos on a more regular basis.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!