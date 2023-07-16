Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In July 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash in July 2023 as the female-drive Trainer Supporter Full Arts increase in value.

Published
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in July 2023.

Top Rebel Clash card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Top Rebel Clash card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $45.40
  2. Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $37.35
  3. Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $19.00
  4. Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.14
  5. Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $16.63
  6. Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.46
  7. Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.92
  8. Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.30
  9. Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.08
  10. Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.49
  11. Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.45
  12. Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.02
  13. Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.01
  14. Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.50
  15. Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.18

First, a correction on last month's Value Watch for Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. The chase card, Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192, saw a big jump which was only reflected in the write-up but not the actual number breakdown. This card has, this month, maintained the ground it has gained and remains in the mid-$40s. This increase in the value of the once much lower-ranking Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192 is one of the only major things to note in this Pokémon TCG set this month. The other card to watch is the Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192, which has doubled in value this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.