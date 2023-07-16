Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, rebel clash, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In July 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash in July 2023 as the female-drive Trainer Supporter Full Arts increase in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $45.40 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $37.35 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $19.00 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.14 Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $16.63 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.46 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.92 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.30 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.08 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.49 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.45 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.02 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.01 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.50 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.18

First, a correction on last month's Value Watch for Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. The chase card, Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192, saw a big jump which was only reflected in the write-up but not the actual number breakdown. This card has, this month, maintained the ground it has gained and remains in the mid-$40s. This increase in the value of the once much lower-ranking Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192 is one of the only major things to note in this Pokémon TCG set this month. The other card to watch is the Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192, which has doubled in value this month.

