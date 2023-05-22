Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash in May 2023 notes that the two top cards of this Sword & Shield-era expansion are rising in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $42.11 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $28.61 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $20.75 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $15.51 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.10 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $12.55 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.21 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $11.64 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $11.51 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $11.34 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.48 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.14 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.41 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $9.13 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $9.12

The chase card of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter, has increased in value this month by $7. For this set, which has been somewhat static, that is notable. The second biggest card of the set, Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter, is also up $4.

