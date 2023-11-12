Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Galar-themed Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash expansion in November 2023.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • November 2023 sees stable prices for Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash cards.
  • Top Rebel Clash cards include rare Full Art and Rainbow cards.
  • Boss's Orders Full Art tops the list at $37.13 in value.
  • Collectors experience little market fluctuation in Rebel Clash sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Rebel Clash top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Rebel Clash top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $37.13
  2. Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $33.76
  3. Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $18.17
  4. Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.02
  5. Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.07
  6. Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $13.09
  7. Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.17
  8. Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.77
  9. Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $10.70
  10. Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.53
  11. Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.14
  12. Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $9.96
  13. Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $9.25
  14. Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $8.32
  15. Malamar VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/192: $7.59

Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash was rock solid this month, with most cards staying steady to the point of being within the same $1 range. This shows remarkably little fluctuation for a set which is getting harder to find on the shelves by the week.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.