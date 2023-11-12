Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, rebel clash, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Galar-themed Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash expansion in November 2023.

Article Summary November 2023 sees stable prices for Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash cards.

Top Rebel Clash cards include rare Full Art and Rainbow cards.

Boss's Orders Full Art tops the list at $37.13 in value.

Collectors experience little market fluctuation in Rebel Clash sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $37.13 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $33.76 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $18.17 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.02 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.07 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $13.09 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.17 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.77 Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $10.70 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.53 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.14 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $9.96 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $9.25 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $8.32 Malamar VMAX Rainbow Rare 198/192: $7.59

Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash was rock solid this month, with most cards staying steady to the point of being within the same $1 range. This shows remarkably little fluctuation for a set which is getting harder to find on the shelves by the week.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

