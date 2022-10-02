Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $43.23 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $31.25 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $25.60 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $24.60 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.92 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.16 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $15.84 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $12.94 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.54 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $11.29 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.62 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $10.48 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.13 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $9.89 Big Charm Gold Secret Rare 206/192: $9.74

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer, the top valued card of this set, is slightly moving up with an increase of three dollars in the past month. The same is true of the second biggest card in the set, the Gold Secret Rare Trainer Item, Scoop Up Net. There has been no other notable movement in Rebel Clash this month.