Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $40.52 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $26.14 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $24.70 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $22.93 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.72 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $16.62 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.56 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $13.38 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $12.81 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.99 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $10.71 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $10.53 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.41 Twin Energy Gold Secret Rare 209/192: $10.27 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $9.98

The biggest card of the set, the Boss's Orders Full Art, is up $5. As we get further and further away from Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash being a current Pokémon TCG set, we will see these cards settle into what will likely stay as their somewhat permanent market value. While this set doesn't have a real chase card, I think this one card is likely to settle around $50.