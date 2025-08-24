Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in August 2025.

Article Summary Track August 2025 market values for top Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - 151 collector cards

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare tops the set, now valued over $200 after a strong price jump

All top 15 cards in the set saw value increases, led by Blastoise and Venusaur Special Illustration Rares

Collector demand is surging again for Generation One-themed Pokémon TCG cards and chase singles

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $211.23 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $69.17 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $66.21 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $56.08 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $45.16 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $43.58 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $40.55 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $37.32 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $31.47 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $30.26 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $27.44 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $27.03 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $25.96 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $21.34 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $20,93

The top cards of this set are increased in value. The most notable increase is Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, which has risen in the market by almost $20 since last month, passing $200 in value. Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare and Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $6 and $10, respectively. Notably, every single one of the top fifteen cards of this set listed above increased in value this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

