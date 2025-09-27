Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in September 2025.

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare surges in value, now leading the set by a wide margin

Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare surprisingly overtakes Blastoise and Venusaur in price

Squirtle, Pikachu, and Charmander Illustration Rares remain highly sought by modern collectors

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now, two years later, in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $306.45 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $97.37 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $87.69 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $84.01 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $57.72 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $53.23 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $48.51 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $47.97 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $46.16 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $39.62 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $31.04 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $30.69 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $30.57 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $26.96 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $25.69

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has been taking off recently, and it's heating up even further this month. It has increased in value by almost $100 since we last checked in August. In a surprising twist, Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare, which has long been one of the more affordable of the set's Special Illustration Rares, has lapped Blastoise and Venusaur, almost doubling in value. Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare and Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare are both up by $18, as is Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare.

