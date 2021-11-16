The World Of Naruto Has Finally Come To The Island Of Fortnite

Get ready to run around the island with your head down and your arms to the side, as the world of Naruto has arrived in Fortnite. Epic Games has partnered with VIZ Media to bring several characters, objects, and other items from the famous anime series to the game. There really isn't much of a special event for this it's just a straight-up purchase plan as most everything tied to this crossover can be found in the item shop, including skins for everyone in Team 7. And if you have a keen eyem you'll find some changes to the island that are ripped right from the series that should give fans a hearty squeel when they see them. You can read more details of this crossover below along with trailers show off new content added to the game today.

As the first-ever official in-game anime collab, fans will be able to play as their favorite characters in Fortnite from the beloved anime series Naruto Shippuden including Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. Players can even glide on down to the Island on the back of Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Beast! To celebrate this Naruto in-game takeover, the Paper Bomb Kunai will be added as a new weapon to throw at your opponents. Additionally, wander around the Island and find Kakashi Hatake who will be ready to set you up with ninja-themed Quests. Here's a preview of some of the items landing in the Fortnite Item Shop today: Naruto Uzumaki Outfit (with Seventh Hokage variant Style)

Sakura Haruno (with Sakura Uchiha variant Style)

Kakashi Hatake (with Black Ops Kakashi variant Style)

Demon Wind Shuriken Back Bling

Snake Sword

Kunai Pickaxe (with Black variant Style)

Kurama Glider

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

Ramen Break Emote and many more!

