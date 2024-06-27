Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In June 2024

Pokémon TCG Value Watch series reports on the first set of the Scarlet & Violet block in June 2024 now that we are deep in the Paldea era.

Article Summary June 2024 sees Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet set values on the rise.

Miriam and Gardevoir ex Special Illustrations top the value chart.

Ralts evolution line Illustration Rares emerge as sought-after cards.

Base sets usually cool off but Scarlet & Violet maintains interest.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $33.57 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $29.54 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $22.74 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $14.57 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $13.97 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $13.46 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $12.59 Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $10.88 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $10.41 Rare Candy Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 256/198: $9.97

Card value has largely increased across the board for the past few months, as we were in a pretty dead period for a time. While Scarlet & Violet base set has seen a notable increase in value, it has still not jumped up dramatically the way other sets have. Base sets tend to cool off pretty quickly as they do the grunt work of creating a new status quo that lets subsequent sets shine. Overall, the entire Ralts evolutionary line of Illustration Rares is on the rise. I would be surprised if we don't see the Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare take, and keep, the top spot soon.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

