Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $133.51 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $20.38 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $14.93 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $12.30 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $9.28 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $8.98 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $8.70 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $8.22 Shiny Grimmsnarl VMAX SV117/SV122: $8.10 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $7.92

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $9.07 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $4.31 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $4.20 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.89 Ditto VMAX 051/072: $2.81

Not much movement here. The only card that remains expensive is the Shiny Charizard VMAX, which was always the set's major chase card. It once towered at $300+ but has fallen in recent months. I do think, though, that the card's value has already seen its biggest drop and that now may be the time to pick it up if you haven't already gotten it. As Shining Fates becomes less available in sealed product, many of the cards will remain low in value… but if there is one that will go up in time, you already know what it'll be.